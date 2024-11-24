Caught on camera: Chinese farmer narrowly escapes as wild Siberian tiger rams into farm gate. Watch

Surveillance footage has captured a chilling moment in China’s Heilongjiang province when a Siberian tiger rammed into a farm gate, just seconds after a man had closed it. The dramatic encounter, which grabbed attention of social media, has raised concerns among residents and authorities alike. In China, a farmer narrowly escaped injury when a Siberian tiger rammed into a gate after he closed it. (X/@ShanghaiEye)

According to Reuters, the incident is part of a recent string of tiger encounters in the region, prompting authorities to issue warnings to local residents. A 65-year-old cattle farmer, Zhao, was hospitalised and required surgery to save his left hand after being attacked.

Zhao’s son claimed that two tigers were roaming freely, though officials have not confirmed the exact number or whether the animals have been captured. Authorities have called on residents to report any tiger sightings and take measures to protect their livestock. Notices have been distributed urging locals to secure their animals, organise patrols, and stay alert, particularly during early morning and dusk hours when Siberian tigers are typically more active.

“Siberian tigers can coexist with humans and are not typically aggressive,” one official notice stated, as per Reuters. Nonetheless, locals have been warned to avoid close encounters and take precautions.

Siberian tigers: A protected species

China is home to approximately 70 wild Siberian tigers, classified as a protected species. In 2021, the country established the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park, spanning 14,100 square kilometres across the Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces, to conserve habitats for Siberian tigers and Amur leopards.

Similar incident in New Jersey

Earlier, in a separate and equally alarming incident, a woman at a New Jersey zoo narrowly avoided losing her hand after breaching safety barriers at the tiger enclosure. Footage shared by the Bridgeton Police Department showed her dangerously reaching through the fence at Cohanzick Zoo. Although the tiger lunged at her hand, she managed to pull away in time.