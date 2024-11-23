Tiger blinded in vicious attack after wandering into village in Assam: Report

A three-year-old Royal Bengal tigress was attacked by hundreds of villagers on Wednesday when it ventured out of the Kamakhya reserve forest in Assam’s Nagaon district. According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), the assault has left the helpless animal severely injured and almost blinded, leading veterinarians to fear that the tigress may have to spend the rest of its life in captivity. A tigress was brutally attacked by villagers in Assam, leaving it almost blind and injured. (Pixabay)

A gentle giant turned target

The tigress had been a known presence in the area for a few days before the attack, with some villagers referring to it as a “gentle giant.” It was reported to have posed no threat to villagers or their livestock. However, its continued presence near human settlements, particularly following the July floods, seems to have sparked growing fears among the local population. Ranger Bibhuti Mazumder explained that since the floods, there has been an increase in the movement of stray tigers towards the revenue villages, which has exacerbated tensions.

A desperate escape

The attack, which took place with the villagers using stones and sticks, was so violent that the tigress leapt into a river in a desperate attempt to escape. Despite the overwhelming brutality of the assault, the animal managed to survive and was eventually rescued by foresters after nearly 17 hours. It was then transported to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga for urgent medical treatment.

Critical injuries and uncertain future

Dr Bhaskar Choudhury, in-charge of CWRC, confirmed that both of the tigress’s eyes had been severely damaged. “It looks like the left eye has been completely damaged. Besides, it has sustained head and internal injuries,” he said. Dr Choudhury added that if the eye injuries do not improve, it would be impossible to rehabilitate the animal back into the wild.

Legal action and growing concerns

In response to the attack, the forest department has filed a formal complaint against the villagers, and efforts to identify the offenders are ongoing. As per a report by The New Indian Express, the Assam police have arrested nine individuals for their role in attacking the Royal Bengal tigress with stones and sticks, leaving it blind.