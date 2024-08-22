On camera, woman teases tiger, has narrow escape after jumping into zoo enclosure

In a frightening move, a US woman jumped into a Bengal tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in New Jersey on Sunday and nearly got bitten by the wild cat. As the tiger moved inches before her, the woman poked her fingers through the inner fencing. The tiger almost injured the woman as she was leaving the enclosure. (Unsplash)

The Bridgeton Police Department confirmed the incident on their Facebook page and also showed a video of the woman dangerously close to the tiger. Later, the department deleted the video. However, by that time, the clip had already made its way to various social media platforms.

Fox reporter Steve Keeley posted the video on his X page. The clip shows the woman, wearing a dark top and white shorts, right next to the tiger. She could be seen trying to poke it with her hand. The tiger swatted and attempted to bite at the woman's hand before she climbed back over the wooden barrier to leave the enclosure. According to the original police department post about the incident, she was nearly injured. (Also Read: Tiger's ferocious roars while moving towards safari vehicle shock people. Watch)

In his post, Keeley also added, "Despite the signs that clearly state 'Do Not Climb Over The Fence' at Fence at the Cohanzick Zoo in Cumberland County, Bridgeton Police hope the public can help them identify the woman who nearly got bit by one of the two 7-year-old, 500-pound tigers who live there."

Watch the video of the woman here:

This post was shared on August 21. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 35,000 views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Influencer walking with pet tiger shocks social media: 'I would be scared to death')

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "It's highly predictable that someone will jump that fense. The zoo will get sued if someone gets hurt. There should be no feasible way a visitor can come in physical contact with a tiger."

Another person added, "Props to the tigers for having mercy."

"Shocking Steve! Certainly not the smartest astronaut orbiting the earth, now is she," added another X user.