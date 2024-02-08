Tiger's ferocious roars while moving towards safari vehicle shock people. Watch

A bone-chilling video from Jim Corbett in Uttarakhand, showcasing a tiger roaring went viral on social media. Since being shared, the video has sent shockwaves among people. Many even took to the comments section of the post, and said that the video was 'incredible'. Snapshot of the tiger running in Jim Corbett.

The clip was posted on Instagram by the handle ‘Joju Wildjunket’. It shows several people on safaris exploring the wildlife. That’s when a tiger jumps out and growls loudly. (Also Read: Rare golden tiger takes a stroll in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, video stuns people)

In the caption of the post, Joju Wildjunket informed, “In the Garjia zone of Jim Corbett, a powerful tiger roared ferociously, sending shivers through the air. The gypsy, carrying eager onlookers, stood still as the majestic creature emerged from the dense foliage. With a sudden charge, the tiger moved towards the vehicle, its eyes ablaze with primal intensity. The air was thick with tension as the gypsy cautiously retreated, witnessing the untamed beauty of the wild in a thrilling encounter.”

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it received close to two million views and numerous likes. Many took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Check out how people reacted to the viral clip:

An individual wrote, “The tiger is louder than F1 cars."

A second said, "What an incredible encounter!"

"He's not happy to have visitors," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "This is amazing."