 Rare golden tiger takes a stroll in Assam’s Kaziranga, video stuns people | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Rare golden tiger takes a stroll in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, video stuns people

Rare golden tiger takes a stroll in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, video stuns people

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 27, 2024 10:46 AM IST

A video of a rare golden tiger in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park has left netizens in awe. This clip posted on X is likely to leave you amazed.

An incredible video of a tiger was shared on social media. The clip captures a member of an extremely rare species of tigers - the golden tiger. Shared on X, the video shows the animal roaming around inside the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

The image shows a rare golden tiger standing on a road inside Kaziranga National Park in Assam. (X/@CMOfficeAssam)
The image shows a rare golden tiger standing on a road inside Kaziranga National Park in Assam. (X/@CMOfficeAssam)

The video is shared on X by the official handle of the Chief Minister's Office, “Assam's wildlife never ceases to amaze! A rare golden tiger was recently spotted in Kaziranga National Park taking a stroll. This sighting adds to the list of diverse faunal creatures found in Assam's landscape,” reads the caption posted along with the clip.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar spots ‘3 generations of tigers’ during safari. Watch his reaction

In the video, the tiger is seen slowly walking on a trail in the jungle. The big cat keeps moving for some time before disappearing inside a bush on the side of the road.

Take a look at this video of the majestic tiger:

The video, since being shared two days ago, has accumulated close to 21,000 views. The share has further collected nearly 500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this video of the golden tiger?

“‘The Golden Tiger’ sounds like a forthcoming James Bond film,” shared an X user. “Kaziranga is truly fantastic. I think it is the best tiger reserve in India,” posted another.

Also Read: Tiger hangs onto tourist vehicle as people watch from inside

“Majestic,” commented a third. “Incredible! Proud of our World Heritage, Kaziranga,” expressed a fourth. “How beautiful,” wrote a fifth.

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to share an image of the golden tiger roaming in Kaziranga National Park. The photo shows the big cat staring at the camera with an intense gaze.

What are your thoughts on this video of the golden tiger? Did the clip leave you amazed?

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On