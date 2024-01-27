Rare golden tiger takes a stroll in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, video stuns people

An incredible video of a tiger was shared on social media. The clip captures a member of an extremely rare species of tigers - the golden tiger. Shared on X, the video shows the animal roaming around inside the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The image shows a rare golden tiger standing on a road inside Kaziranga National Park in Assam. (X/@CMOfficeAssam)

The video is shared on X by the official handle of the Chief Minister's Office, “Assam's wildlife never ceases to amaze! A rare golden tiger was recently spotted in Kaziranga National Park taking a stroll. This sighting adds to the list of diverse faunal creatures found in Assam's landscape,” reads the caption posted along with the clip.

In the video, the tiger is seen slowly walking on a trail in the jungle. The big cat keeps moving for some time before disappearing inside a bush on the side of the road.

Take a look at this video of the majestic tiger:

The video, since being shared two days ago, has accumulated close to 21,000 views. The share has further collected nearly 500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this video of the golden tiger?

“‘The Golden Tiger’ sounds like a forthcoming James Bond film,” shared an X user. “Kaziranga is truly fantastic. I think it is the best tiger reserve in India,” posted another.

“Majestic,” commented a third. “Incredible! Proud of our World Heritage, Kaziranga,” expressed a fourth. “How beautiful,” wrote a fifth.

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to share an image of the golden tiger roaming in Kaziranga National Park. The photo shows the big cat staring at the camera with an intense gaze.

What are your thoughts on this video of the golden tiger? Did the clip leave you amazed?