Tiger hangs onto tourist vehicle as people watch from inside

Social media is filled with different kinds of videos, including the ones that are both fascinating and scary. Just like this clip posted on Twitter that shows a tiger hanging from the side of a tourist vehicle. There is a chance that the video will make your jaw drop. The image shows a tiger and a tourist vehicle. (Twitter/@Bellaasays2)

The video was posted by Twitter user @Bellaasays2. They shared the video with a simple caption. “Scary or crazy?” it reads. The clip opens to show a caged tourist vehicle standing in the middle of the road. What is scary to notice is that a tiger is hanging on the side of the vehicle, and a few other big cats are looking at the scene unfolding before them. Initially, the tiger refuses to let go even when the vehicle starts to move. However, finally the big cat gives in.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on June 1. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 82,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the video has received close to 2,700 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. A few also expressed how animals shouldn’t be caged.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Not for the weak-hearted,” posted a Twitter user. “That’s how zoos should be. Humans inside the cage and not the other way round,” joined another. “I don’t know… I would say scary, and at the same time they must look beautiful,” added a third. “Bit of both for me,” wrote a fourth.