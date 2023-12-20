Chai Sutta Bar founder Anubhav Dubey joins paid period leave debate

Anubhav Dubey, the founder of Chai Sutta Bar, joined the paid period leave debate with a LinkedIn post. It all started with Smriti Irani’s remark that menstruation is not a “handicap” that warrants any specific paid leave. The minister's remark soon sparked a debate, with people sharing their opinions for or against it. Dubey joined the discussion with a LinkedIn post explaining his company’s policy regarding menstrual days. Anubhav Dubey shared this image along with his post on paid period leave. (LinkedIn/@Anubhav Dubey)

“Giving leave for menstrual days was not a tough decision. I believe there are a few things that only women understand, and we, as men, only get to see and hear about them. Around three months ago, we were incorporating 'period leave' at Chai Sutta Bar, and when we introduced this to the female members of our team, we had different responses,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

In the next few lines, he explained how different female employees reacted to this policy. Dubey explained that some “said that they did not need any period leave, while others said that they needed this leave because they felt unbearable cramps.”

“If we talk about the leave for this natural process in women, I feel it should be kept open. We have implemented this leave, understanding the importance of it for those who need it,” he concluded his post with this thought.

Take a look at this post by Anubhav Dubey:

Since being shared, the post has received over 7,300 likes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

What did LinkedIn users say?

“Kind gesture Sir and always setting goals for other employers ,” wrote a LinkedIn user. “Every human body is not the same, I think it should be kept open,” added another. “That kind of CEO and founder we need today. Not to give only orders but also to understand their employees,” shared a third.