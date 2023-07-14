Chandrayaan 3 Launch: ISRO launches 3rd lunar exploration mission, Twitter celebrates

India has successfully taken off to reach the moon. The mesmerising view of the Chandrayaan-3 was witnessed live by spectators near the ISRO centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Not only that but millions of people have also watched the live broadcast of this magnificent launch on YouTube. The spacecraft is predicted to travel to the Moon in about a month, and a landing is anticipated on August 23, 2023. As India celebrates the launch of Chandrayaan-3, several took to social media to share their pride and excitement after the successful takeoff. Chandrayaan-3 launched(ISRO)

More about Chandrayaan-3

The spacecraft will operate for one lunar day after landing, which is equivalent to 14 days on Earth. Once the landing is complete, the researchers hope to analyse the lunar soil, send a rover to explore the moon's surface and take earthquake recordings. The GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle is carrying the spacecraft into orbit. The ISRO fleet's powerful three-stage medium-lift launch vehicle is regarded as the most durable.