Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live Updates: ISRO is all set to launch the third moon exploration mission
Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live Updates: It will be launched at 2.35pm on Launch Vehicle Mark-3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
ISRO Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3. It will be launched on Friday at 2.35pm on Launch Vehicle Mark-3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover till 100km lunar orbit.
The countdown for the Chandrayaan-3 mission began on Thursday. The 26-hour countdown began at 1:05 pm. The Isro also completed the launch rehearsal lasting 24 hours for Chandrayaan-3, the country’s third lunar mission, on Tuesday. In a tweet, Isro said, “The ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded.”
Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous lander module, a propulsion module and a rover. Its objectives include developing and demonstrating new technologies required for interplanetary missions. The lander will have the capability to land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover, which will carry out chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.
- Jul 14, 2023 06:36 AM IST
ISRO launch: Where Chandrayaan-3 lies in the historical context of lunar exploration
When the 640-tonne Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) rocket takes off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday, it carries not only the Chandrayaan-3, but also the weight of history as it seeks to place India in an elite club of nations that have successfully landed on the moon. Here are some charts that explain how this mission is placed in historical context.
- Jul 14, 2023 06:32 AM IST
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 launch today: Live stream and timeline details
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised to make history once again with the launch of its third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, scheduled at 2:35 pm on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.
You can watch ISRO's moon mission launch live in the YouTube window provided here.
- Jul 14, 2023 06:17 AM IST
ISRO launch: Nambi Narayanan calls Chandrayaan-3 a game-changer, says 'India will inspire…'
Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan on Thursday hailed Chandrayaan-3 as a potential game-changer that will serve as an inspiration to the whole world. His comments come on the eve of the launch of India’s ambitious moon mission. He added that the third lunar exploration mission is trying to avoid the problems that happened with Chandrayaan-2.
''Chandrayaan-3 will definitely be a game changer for India and I hope it will be successful. India will become an inspiration to the entire world. Let's wait for the launch and pray for the best..." he said.
Talking to news agency PTI, Narayanan said that a successful landing will make India the fourth country - the others being the United States, China and the former Soviet Union - to achieve this feat. Apart from boosting the economy and development in the space sector, it will also improve India's share from the present 2 per cent in the 600 billion-dollar industry.
- Jul 14, 2023 06:02 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 launch: Day before launch, team of ISRO scientists prays at Tirupati temple
A day before the launch, The team of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) scientists visited the Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple with a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3.
A team of around eight scientists was seen going inside the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. The team speaking to reporters outside the temple said, “This is Chandrayaan-3 — our mission to the moon...We have a launch tomorrow.”
Among the team members was Shantanu Bhatwadekar, the Scientific Secretary of Isro.