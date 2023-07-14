Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live Updates: ISRO is all set to launch the third moon exploration mission

ISRO Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3. It will be launched on Friday at 2.35pm on Launch Vehicle Mark-3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover till 100km lunar orbit. The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota. (PTI)

The countdown for the Chandrayaan-3 mission began on Thursday. The 26-hour countdown began at 1:05 pm. The Isro also completed the launch rehearsal lasting 24 hours for Chandrayaan-3, the country’s third lunar mission, on Tuesday. In a tweet, Isro said, “The ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded.”

Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous lander module, a propulsion module and a rover. Its objectives include developing and demonstrating new technologies required for interplanetary missions. The lander will have the capability to land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover, which will carry out chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.