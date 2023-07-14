PM Modi's ‘Chandrayaan-3 scripts new chapter’ tweet as ISRO launches 3rd Moon mission

Minutes after India’s third lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3 was successfully launched into the orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that it has “scripted a new chapter in India's space odyssey.” He said that the mission “soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (REUTERS)

“This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!,” PM Modi tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu also lauded the successful launch, saying “India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration. Heartiest congratulations to the @ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat!” She added, “It demonstrates the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology. My best wishes for the success of the lunar mission.”

Several other political leaders also congratulated the successful launch of the moon mission.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister shared the video of the launch on Twitter and wrote “Jai Hind”.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the ISRO team and said, “The world is eyeing this new mission of ours which is creating new records everyday under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I have full faith that the hard work of our scientists will be fruitful, the lander will successfully land on the surface of the Moon and this record of India will make the whole world know about the science of Moon.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote: “Today, more than a billion of us look to the sky, beaming with pride. Chandrayaan 3 is the fruit of decades of labour by the scientific community since the launch of India’s space programme in 1962, followed by the creation of ISRO in 1969. The success of this mission will make us only the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the surface of the moon. A truly incredible feat! Congratulations to the entire team at ISRO.”

About Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3's journey from Earth to the moon is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23, covering a distance of over 300,000 km. Upon landing, the spacecraft is expected to operate for one lunar day - which is approximately 14 Earth days. The spacecraft is equipped with a lander, a rover, and a propulsion module, and weighs around 3,900 kilograms.