Chef perfectly slices cucumber while underwater. Watch

There are certain videos on the Internet that showcase incredible skills of people and often leave people stunned. Those are the videos that are super fun to watch. Just like this clip that shows a chef and his amazing chopping skills. The video is such that you may get tempted to watch it over and over again.

TikTok-famous celebrity chef Ozdemir Burak posted the video on his personal Instagram page. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying wow and that too repeatedly. The clip, which has now intrigued people, shows the chef perfectly chopping cucumbers while underwater.

The video opens to show the chef underwater and holding a chopping board with a cucumber kept on it. Within moments, he starts chopping it into thin slices using a knife. After acing the chopping, he also holds a few slices in his hand so the camera can capture it in a better way.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. In fact, till now, it has accumulated more than 2.6 million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Super,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aquaman,” posted another. “Wow,” expressed a third. Some also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

