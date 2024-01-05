Dog rushes to help elderly man push cart. Watch heart melting video

It is said a dog is a man’s best friend and this video proves that the saying is indeed true. This video, posted on Reddit, shows a dog helping an elderly man push his cart. The image shows a dog pushing a cart. (Reddit/@CommercialBox4175)

“Helpful dog helps push the cart,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip is a montage of shorter clips that show the dog helping the man in varied instances. At one point, the video also shows the dog lying on the ground but quickly getting up after noticing the man with the cart. The video ends with the man giving some much-deserved pets to the dog.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also Read: Rescue dog helps healthcare workers deal with emotional stresses of their work

A text insert also flashes across the screen that reads, “The dog who lives with grandpa, helps grandpa push the cart every day.”

Take a look at this heartwarming dog video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, the clip has collected close to 3,500 upvotes. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments. While some expressed how much they loved watching the video, others couldn’t stop praising the dog.

Also Read: Dog saved from euthanasia becomes foster dad to over 150 cats in past 10 years

What did Reddit users say about this dog video?

“Dogs are the best thing in the entire world,” commented a Reddit user. “That is a happy dog,” expressed another. “Such a loving relationship,” joined a third. “Such a good boy,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this dog video? Did the clip leave you with a smile?