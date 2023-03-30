Dog tries to steal food shown on TV. Watch hilarious video

Dogs never fail to entertain their pet parents with their sweet and, at times, goofy antics. Those instances when recorded and shared online leave netizens amused too. Just like this video that shows a very adorable dog trying to steal food shown on the TV. Chances are, the video will leave you chuckling. The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the dog trying to steal food shown on TV.(Reddit/@Spikebeeb)

“Good boy trying to steal food from TV,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show a dog watching TV. Within moments, the pooch slowly goes near the TV and tries to eat a food item shown on the screen.

Also Read: Well-behaved Siberian Husky dog closes door on pet mom’s request. Watch

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 45,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“When he didn't taste food he looked down to see if the guy had dropped it,” shared a Reddit user. “Considering that they were filming it, it probably wasn't his first time falling for this trickery,” commented another. “He didn't want to steal, he thought the guy was holding it for him to take,” expressed a third. “We've all tried to eat from the TV, it's normal,” joked a fourth. “It was held under the table. So he thought it was his,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read: Pet Golden Retriever dog giving ‘ashirwad’ to its humans is adorably hilarious. Watch Instagram video