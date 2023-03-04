Pet Golden Retriever dog giving ‘ashirwad’ to its humans is adorably hilarious. Watch Instagram video

Dogs are definitely the best friends humans can ask for. Besides being absolutely loveable, they often cheer up their hoomans with their different antics. When recorded and shared online, those ‘paw-dorable’ incidents also leave netizens smiling. One such video was recently posted on Instagram that shows a dog giving ‘ashirwad’ to its humans. There is a chance that the video will want you to get ‘blessings’ from the adorable creature too.

Guess where the video was posted? It was shared on the personal Instagram page dedicated to the cute pooch named ‘The Kattappa’. A funny caption was also posted along with the video that read, “Kattappa baba ki Jay Jay kar ho.”

The video opens to show the dog using its paw to give ‘ashirwad’ to different humans in its life.

Take a look at the video:

The clip was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 1.9 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Please mention darshan timing,” joked an Instagram user. “Jai ho kattappa baba ki,” joined another. “Kattappa baba apka aashirwad dedo bahut jarurat hai,” posted a third. “Thoda ashirwad idhar bhi dedo! BOARDS chal rhe hain,” wrote a fourth.