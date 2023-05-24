Home / Trending / Dogs help another pooch to steal food from kitchen counter

Dogs help another pooch to steal food from kitchen counter

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 24, 2023 10:24 PM IST

A video of two dogs helping their friend in stealing food from a kitchen counter was posted on Instagram. The clip may leave you chuckling.

Dogs are smart animals and different videos shared on Instagram prove that perfectly. Just like this clip on Instagram that shows how two pooches help another to steal food kept on a kitchen counter. It is one such video that may leave you smiling from ear to ear.

The image shows two dogs helping a pooch stealing food.(Instagram/@bestfriendsaredogs)
“Teamwork makes the dream work! These three pups are always on a mission to grab a snack from the kitchen counter,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show two dogs standing in front of a kitchen counter with a third perched on their backs.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on April 2. Since being posted, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 4.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, the video has received several comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“That’s when friends got your back,” posted an Instagram user. “This gives counter surfing a whole new meaning! His friends obviously have his back or rather he has theirs!!!” joined another. “I love dogs,” added a third. “Great strategy though, ‘wrote a fourth.

