Dog ‘reads’ tricks from cards and performs them. Watch

Dog parents often teach different tricks to their pooch babies. Those performances when recorded and shared online leave netizens amused. Just like this video shared by a teacher that shows her pet dog performing some tricks. However, the pooch does that by looking at a few cards. The image, taken from the viral video, shows a dog performing tricks after looking at cards. (Instagram/@lunathetrickdog)

“I’ll have her reading chapter books in no time!” the woman joked as she shared the video. While replying to a comment on her post, she also explained more about the trick. “It’s the position of the card, don’t worry I’m not trying to legitimately fool anyone into thinking she’s actually reading words—just a fun trick!” she added.

The video shows how the dog looks at different cards and performs the tricks written on them. A text overlay on the screen also reads, “What happens when a teacher adopts a dog”.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared last month. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 7.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has gathered close to 85,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I must know how you trained this!!!” commented an Instagram user. “It's the positioning of the card tho, isn't it? To the right and up, in the middle, and further down? Super cool trick tho!” shared another. “The dog reminds me of Max from The Life of Pets,” posted a third. “You and Luna are the best teachers! This one would definitely be a crowd pleaser for sure!! Dogs are truly brilliant!” wrote a fourth.

