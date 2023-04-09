Baby elephant holds its human’s hand while falling asleep, netizens find it ‘cute’

Do you love watching animal videos? Are you searching for videos that capture baby animals being all adorable? Do those videos instantly fill you up with a sense of happiness? If you nodded your head, then you’ll definitely want to watch this video of a baby elephant. It’s hard not to smile while watching it! Baby elephant trying to dose off while holding onto its caretaker’s hand.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)

Also Read: Rhinos show lions who is the ‘king’ of the forest. Watch

“Baby elephant holding caretaker’s hand…,” read the caption accompanying the video shared on Twitter handle @buitengebieden. The video showcases a heartwarming scene of a baby elephant grasping onto its caretaker’s hand with its trunk while being gently petted. The jumbo appears to be seeking comfort and security as it tries to sleep.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on April 8, the video has accumulated over two million views and still counting. The video has also received thousands of likes and a plethora of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“OMG, that is so cute,” posted an individual. Another added, “That’s awesome.” A third wrote, “How cuteee. Elephants are very Smart.” “That video is so touching. The baby wanted to be reassured that the caretaker would be there, before it fell asleep. A beautiful shared moment,” expressed a fourth. A fifth joined, “My life would be complete and bucket list fulfilled if I could cuddle and hug an elephant and giraffe.” “The bond between them is truly precious! This little elephant is lucky to have such a caring friend,” shared a sixth.

Also Read: Cat jumps on imam as he leads Ramadan prayer. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON