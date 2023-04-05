Rhinos show lions who is the ‘king’ of the forest. Watch viral video

Animal videos make for an entertaining watch. Whether it’s cute cat videos or awe-inspiring videos of wildlife in their natural habitats, animal videos can brighten up our days in more ways than we can think of. One such video that is doing the rounds on social media features rhinos and lions in a jungle. What’s more, the lions ‘got scared’ as the rhinos approached them and walked away. As rhinos approach, lions can be seen taking a different route.(Twitter/@TheFigen_)

“Then the rhino is the king of the forest!” wrote Twitter user The Figen while sharing the video on the microblogging platform. The video opens to show two rhinos strolling on a path in what appears to be a jungle. As the video goes on, they approach the lions. Soon, the lions get up and start walking in a different direction.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has raked up more than 91,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also gathered over 1,700 likes and hundreds of retweets. Many even flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Check a few reactions below:

“Looks like seniority respect, they’re young lions,” posted an individual. Another added, “To be fair, it was nap time.” A third commented, “The king just preferred a walk in the park. Nothing more.” “Who is filming this? Very close encounter indeed,” shared a fourth. A fifth wrote, “Go away, O lions, the real king has come.”

