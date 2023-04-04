Home / Trending / Leopard plays with people in Himachal Pradesh, old video goes viral again

Leopard plays with people in Himachal Pradesh, old video goes viral again

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 04, 2023 01:09 PM IST

The video captures a playful leopard gelling up with people in Himachal Pradesh’s Tirthan Valley.

It is unusual to see a leopard playing with humans as they are natural predators and can be dangerous. However, a video circulating on social media shows a playful leopard gelling up with people in Himachal Pradesh. The unusual behaviour of the big cat has raised eyebrows, and many are finding it hard to believe their eyes.

Leopard playing with an individual in Himachal Pradesh’s Tirthan Valley. (Twitter/@htTweets)
Leopard playing with an individual in Himachal Pradesh’s Tirthan Valley. (Twitter/@htTweets)

Also Read: Tiger chases Indian gaur, netizens stunned by the viral video. Watch

“Video of a leopard playing with people in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral. The unbelievable incident was witnessed on a road filled with people in Kullu district. The wild cat was seen gelling up with people on the Banjar-Kullu road in Tirthan Valley,” read the caption shared along with the video. In the video, one can see a leopard strolling on the Banjar-Kullu road in Tirthan Valley filled with people. As the video goes on, people scramble to escape the leopard. However, one among them stood still. The wild animal approached and climbed him playfully while someone from behind filmed the incident. The onlookers witnessed the incident with both fear and awe. The video is from 2021 and is going viral again on social media.

Watch the video below:

The uncommon demeanour of the wild cat is leaving people wide-eyed and open-mouthed. Several people have liked the video, and a few left comments on it.

Take a look at the reactions here:

While reacting to the video, an individual wrote, “Big cats are evolving, becoming friendly with humans to try and gain access to greater areas; perhaps inspired by strays? Most welcome in my gali for sure,” posted an individual. “Can’t believe my eyes,” wrote another with a flushed face emoticon.

Also Read: Cats play a tic-tac-toe game in viral video. It ends in a draw

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
leopard himachal pradesh
leopard himachal pradesh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out