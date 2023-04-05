Home / Trending / Girl, 5, orders Rs. 2.47 lakh worth of toys, boots on Amazon

Girl, 5, orders Rs. 2.47 lakh worth of toys, boots on Amazon

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 05, 2023 07:28 PM IST

The five-year-old girl from Massachusetts placed an order worth Rs. 2.47 lakh on Amazon using her mother’s smartphone.

Parents usually give their smartphones to their children for momentary distraction or to keep them entertained. And this mom did just the same while driving home with her five-year-old daughter. Little did she know that her daughter would place orders on Amazon worth thousands of dollars instead of playing games. The mom was shocked when she received notifications about the orders she didn’t even place.

Five-year-old Lila Varisco from Massachusetts’s Westport placed an order on Amazon using her mother’s smartphone. (Representational Image: Unsplash/Tanaphong Toochinda)
The five-year-old Lila Varisco is from Westport, Massachusetts. She placed an order of almost $4k (approximately Rs. 2.47 lakh) on Amazon through her mother, Jessica Nunes’ smartphone. “I went about my day thinking nothing of it until my phone buzzed at 2 a.m. the next morning alerting me to a shipped Amazon order,” said Nunes, as quoted by TODAY.com.

She quickly checked her Amazon account to check who had placed orders and discovered her credit card had been charged $3,922. “I went on my Amazon order history to find that I, or somebody, had ordered 10 motorcycles, a Jeep, and 10 pairs of cowgirl boots women’s size seven. The bikes and the Jeep came out to about $3,180. The boots alone were about $600,” WJAR quoted Nunes as saying.

When asked how a five-year-old girl placed an order on Amazon, Nunes shared that she had no idea how Lila was able to search for the items she wanted but was smart enough to hit the ‘Buy Now’ button on the app.

While Nunes was able to cancel the shipping of motorcycle orders and the cowgirl boots, the order of five motorcycles and a two-seater children’s Jeep were already shipped and arrived that day. Nunes, however, was fortunate as companies agreed to process returns.

When WJAR asked Lila about the large order on Amazon, she simply smiled and said, “Because I wanted one.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

