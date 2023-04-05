YouTube, Zomato, and Domino’s share rib-tickling memes on NMACC

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was inaugurated on March 31 this year, and it has since become the talk of the town. Several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities graced the two-day-long launch event. Even though several celebs were in attendance, what really caught people’s attention were the Indian paparazzi. From mispronouncing the names of celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland and Zendaya to calling Nick Jonas ‘jijaji’, Indian paparazzi’s hilarious calls to stars have taken social media by storm. People couldn’t let go of this opportunity and were double quick to share rib-tickling memes. Now, several brands have jumped on the bandwagon and shared NMACC-related memes on their social media handles. NMACC-inspired memes shared by Zomato and YouTube, (Instagram/@zomato and @youtubeindia)

YouTube shared a meme a few hours ago with the caption, “Gege...I mean hehe.” Alongside, they shared an individual holding up a placard with ‘like, share, subscribe, ikde’ written on it. The brand put the word ‘ikde’ on the placard after a paparazzi called out to Gigi Hadid ‘Gigi didi ikde ikde’ as he was trying to get a perfect shot of the model.

“We don’t know about you but this is our multiverse of madness,” wrote Domino’s as they shared a post. The post has a picture of Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland and Law Roach posing for the camera at the launch event with a witty caption. It reads, “What it feels like when you order Domino’s Viva Roma range at your desi paneer paratha pizza family function.”

Zomato, too, shared a meme on Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Tom Holland. They poked fun at paparazzi calling Zendaya ‘Jhendaya’ and Tom Holland ‘Tom Homecoming’ at the NMACC launch event. The food delivery brand shared a picture of two coffee mugs with ‘Jhendaya’ and ‘Tom Homecoming’ written on them. The caption shared alongside the meme reads, “Ji Ji, your order is ikde (Gigi, your order is here).” The caption was inspired by an Indian paparazzi who thought the American model understood Marathi.

The posts have received a flurry of likes and comments. While reacting to Zomato’s post, YouTube wrote, “We could share this but papa-razzi nahi honge.” “Hahaha this is so so so funny,” commented an individual. Another added, “Admin face reveal when?” “TOooOoOm,” commented a third. What are your thoughts on the paparazzi-inspired memes shared by the brands?

