Former UK diplomat prepares Indian dish for ailing father, shares pic

Former UK diplomat Andrew Fleming served India for over five years. During his tenure, he learned about an Indian dish while living in Hyderabad. A few months after bidding farewell to India, he prepared the dish for his ailing father with some ‘secret add-ons’. He even shared a picture of his prepared dish and called it a ‘British interpretation of Indian cuisine’. The dish has grabbed the attention of many who called it ‘wholesome’. Indian fish prepared by the former UK diplomat Andrew Fleming. (Twitter/@Andrew007Uk)

“As my last post hinted, my father has been unwell so last night I had to venture into the kitchen. And what better than for someone with a lingering chest infection than a nice British interpretation of Indian cuisine with a few secret add-ons. I learnt about during 5 years in #Hyderabad?” wrote former UK diplomat Andrew Flaming on Twitter.

The picture shared by Andrew Fleming shows a plate full of rice with some prawn curry and tomatoes. He served the dish with a red-coloured chutney.

Take a look at his tweet below:

Since being shared on April 3, the tweet has raked up more than 10,600 views. The share has also accumulated close to 120 likes and a plethora of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

“Hope your father’s health improves quickly, Andrew. Sending prayers your way,” wrote a Twitter user. Another added, “So sorry to see he is unwell. Hope he recovers from the fall speedily. It’s so hard. Glad you are able to be there with him. It will be a great comfort to him. And especially when it comes with a side of heartening Indian inspired home cooking!” “This looks wholesome. And best wishes to your dad, looking forward to seeing you and him eating out, taking a stroll, with Alex as well,” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “Andrew this looks fantastic! I hope your father feels better soon though.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON