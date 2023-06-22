Missing Titan submersible found without passengers? No, it’s fake news

In a race against the clock, a massive search mission is underway to find the missing Titan submersible with five passengers aboard. The vessel, roughly the size of a minivan, went missing on June 18 while on its way to the famous Titanic wreckage site. Expectedly, social media is filled with different posts about the missing submersible, some of which are not true. One such post was shared on Facebook that claims the vessel was found but without any of the passengers inside it. They also shared a picture which appears to resemble a screenshot of an article published by CNN. The claim, however, is fake. Neither the submersible, nor the passengers have been found yet and the search operation is still going on. The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic went missing on June 18. (via REUTERS)

What does the fake post claim?

Facebook user Timothy Junior posted the picture and wrote, “They got some explaining to do.” The image shows a part of an article with a headline that reads, “Missing OceanGate submarine found empty.” The rest of the picture shows an excerpt along with the words “CNN NEWS” written at the bottom.

Take a look at the post:

What did we find?

We were unable to find any such article on the CNN website. Moreover, the format and design in the image is not used by CNN on their mobile app or website.

The Facebook post with the fake claim was shared on June 21. According to an article posted on CNN on June 22, the search mission is still underway. “A massive search operation is underway in an area twice the size of Connecticut for the submersible that went missing Sunday — as officials fear there's just hours' worth of oxygen left on board the craft,” reads a part of the article.

Here's the layout of CNN Website:

Layout of CNN website. (CNN)

Here's the layout of CNN mobile app:

The image shows the layout of CNN mobile application. (CNN)

Conclusion

The picture of an article claiming that OceanGate submersible Titan is found without the passengers is fabricated and is fake.

The search is still underway for missing submersible Titan

Search and rescue efforts are still on for the Titan submersible that lost contact with its mothership in less than two hours of its trip on Sunday. On June 21, the search team heard ‘underwater noises’ during their search. However, they are yet to determine the source of the noise or if it is a ‘true sign of lie’.