Live

Submarine Titanic Live Updates: On Titan submersible, less than 10 hours of emergency air supply left

Jun 22, 2023 10:46 AM IST
Missing submarine Titanic Live updates: 'Titan,' the missing submersible, began descent at 8 am on Sunday, and was due to resurface 7 hours later.

Titanic submarine news Live Updates: Search and rescue efforts continue to find the missing submersible Titan, with time running put before the oxygen supply for the five passengers on board runs out. The submarine, which began its descent at 8am (local time) on Sunday and was due to resurface 7 hours later, has a capacity to hold up to 96 hours of emergency air. This, therefore, means that the emergency supply will likely run out on Thursday morning.

FILE PHOTO: The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. (via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. (via REUTERS)

The tourist vehicle lost communication with its mothership in less then 2 hours of its trip to see the remains of the Titanic, which is more than two miles (nearly 4 kilometers) below the surface of the North Atlantic.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 22, 2023 10:46 AM IST

    What is ‘Titan,’ and what happened to it?

    At 8 am on Sunday, the submersible, with 5 people on board, began its journey towards the Titanic, which is more than two miles (nearly 4 kilometers) below the surface of the North Atlantic. Read more

  • Jun 22, 2023 10:37 AM IST

    At Titan sub, less than 10 hours of emergency air left

    The multi-nation search and rescue efforts to locate the missing Titan submersible have been intensified, with less than 10 out of total 96 hours hours of emergency air supply estimated to be left (due to expire Thursday morning).

Missing Titanic sub has 10 hours of oxygen left: Is there hope? Latest Updates

world news
Published on Jun 22, 2023 10:27 AM IST

Read latest update from Titan sub, that went missing 4 days back as the rescuers fight against to save the vehicle that has only 10 hours of oxygen left.

FILE PHOTO: The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland(via REUTERS)
ByVertika Kanaujia

Race to save five trapped in Titanic tourist sub with few hours of oxygen left

The 21-foot (6.5-meter) tourist craft lost communication with its mothership less than two hours into its trip to see the remains of the Titanic.

Titan began its descent at 8:00 am on Sunday and had been due to resurface seven hours later, according to the US Coast Guard.(via Reuters)
world news
Published on Jun 22, 2023 10:20 AM IST
AFP |

Chilling viral video shows moment Titan submersible began its doomed voyage

Videographer Abbi Jackson, employed by OceanGate onboard the mothership, Polar Prince, shared the video on TikTok, unaware of the tragedy about to take place

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph (OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)
world news
Published on Jun 22, 2023 09:58 AM IST
BySumanti Sen

Former passengers recall unsettling experiences aboard Titan submersible

A former passenger said the waivers were “basically a list of eight paragraphs describing ways that you could be permanently disabled or killed”

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph (OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)
world news
Published on Jun 22, 2023 09:35 AM IST
BySumanti Sen

