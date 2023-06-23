Titan destroyed? Debris found may be from missing submersible, report claims

A debris field that was found near the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic has been assessed to be from the missing Titan submersible's external body, CNN reported citing sources. The search for the crew capsule of the Titan vessel continues, the report claimed citing a memo. This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. (AP)

The debris was located on the ocean floor which is roughly 500 meters- about a third of a mile off of the bow of the Titanic. The memo said that the debris was found around 8:55 a.m. ET.

US Coast Guard said that the debris was discovered by a remotely operated vehicle that was searching the seafloor as experts said that the sub and its five passengers would be reaching the limit- roughly 96 hours of life support.

The submersible went missing on Sunday morning. Since then, rescue teams from several countries have searched thousands of square miles of open seas with planes and ships for any sign of Titan. The submersible was operated by US-based OceanGate Expeditions.

The submersible lost contact with its support ship about an hour and 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour descent. The five people aboard included British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, Pakistani-born business magnate Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, French oceanographer and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and American founder and chief executive of OceanGate Stockton Rush.

