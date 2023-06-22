Home / World News / ‘Debris field= break-up of submersible’: Expert's shocking revelations on Titan

‘Debris field= break-up of submersible’: Expert's shocking revelations on Titan

ByMallika Soni
Jun 22, 2023 11:06 PM IST

The US Coast Guard said that it is evaluating the information.

As a "debris field" was discovered in the search for Titan, a rescue expert told Sky News that the missing submersible's landing frame and rear cover have been found. The US Coast Guard said that it is evaluating the information.

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. (AP)
This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. (AP)

David Mearns, a rescue expert who knows two of the five men onboard, received a WhatsApp message suggesting that two crucial parts of the system have been detected. The hull is yet to be found, he said.

“They don't use phrases like 'debris field' unless there's no chance of a recovery of the men alive. A debris field implies a break-up of the submersible ... that really sort of indicates what is the worst-case scenario, which is a catastrophic failure and generally that's an implosion. The only saving grace is that it would have been immediate - literally in milliseconds - and the men wouldn't have known what was happening,” David Mearns said.

Read more: Daughter of missing Titanic explorer hopeful: 'He knows how to handle crisis'

The Titan was estimated to have about a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched on Sunday morning in the North Atlantic. Experts emphasized that it was an imprecise approximation and could be extended if passengers have taken measures to conserve the breathable air.

Rescuers rushed ships, planes and other equipment to the site of the disappearance as the US Coast Guard said an undersea robot sent by a Canadian ship had reached the sea floor. A French research institute said a deep-diving robot with cameras, lights and arms also joined the operation.

Some underwater sounds might help in narrowing the search, authorities believed. The search's coverage area has been expanded to thousands of miles — twice the size of Connecticut and in waters almost 4 kilometers deep.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
titanic
titanic
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out