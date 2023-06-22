‘Debris field= break-up of submersible’: Expert's shocking revelations on Titan

As a "debris field" was discovered in the search for Titan, a rescue expert told Sky News that the missing submersible's landing frame and rear cover have been found. The US Coast Guard said that it is evaluating the information. This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. (AP)

David Mearns, a rescue expert who knows two of the five men onboard, received a WhatsApp message suggesting that two crucial parts of the system have been detected. The hull is yet to be found, he said.

“They don't use phrases like 'debris field' unless there's no chance of a recovery of the men alive. A debris field implies a break-up of the submersible ... that really sort of indicates what is the worst-case scenario, which is a catastrophic failure and generally that's an implosion. The only saving grace is that it would have been immediate - literally in milliseconds - and the men wouldn't have known what was happening,” David Mearns said.

The Titan was estimated to have about a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched on Sunday morning in the North Atlantic. Experts emphasized that it was an imprecise approximation and could be extended if passengers have taken measures to conserve the breathable air.

Rescuers rushed ships, planes and other equipment to the site of the disappearance as the US Coast Guard said an undersea robot sent by a Canadian ship had reached the sea floor. A French research institute said a deep-diving robot with cameras, lights and arms also joined the operation.

Some underwater sounds might help in narrowing the search, authorities believed. The search's coverage area has been expanded to thousands of miles — twice the size of Connecticut and in waters almost 4 kilometers deep.

Mallika Soni