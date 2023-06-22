Redditor shares unseen pics of Titan submersible taken in 2019

The search for the missing Titan submersible is still underway. The vessel, with five passengers onboard, went missing on June 18 while on its way to the wreckage site of the Titanic. Operated by OceanGate, Titan is reportedly a 23,000 pounds vessel made of fibre and titanium that begins each trip with 96 hours of life support. A Redditor recently shared a series of unseen images of the vessel that they took a few years ago. The image, taken in 2019, shows the inside of Titan submersible. The vessel went missing on June 18. (Reddit/@ glibjibb)

“My friends and I got to poke around in the OceanGate Titan in Marsh Harbour back in 2019,” the Redditor wrote as they shared a series of images. The picture shows the vessel Titan from different angles, including what it looks like from the inside.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared some 17 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated nearly 1,600 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has received several comments. A few have also shared their opinions and questioned the operating company’s safety policies.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the images of submersible Titan taken back in 2019:

“Really don't know how anyone just willingly gets sealed into this, especially given the company's very open disdain for safety measures,” asked a Reddit user. “Yeah just looking at these pictures it looks like a death trap,” shared another. “I'm not an engineer, but there are so many points of failure,” posted a third. “Wow. Ty for sharing this. Crazy perspective,” wrote a fifth.

Reportedly, the passengers aboard the missing submersible Titan includes British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman, founder and CEO of the operating company OceanGate Stockton Rush, and veteran French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

