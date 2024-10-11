Gaurav Taneja shares Durga Puja pics with Ritu Rathee after confirming split. Fans ask ‘PR stunt?’

Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast has shared photos of his Durga Puja celebrations featuring wife Ritu Rathee. The pictures come just days after the couple confirmed their separation. Gaurav Taneja took to Instagram yesterday to share photographs that show him posing with wife Ritu Rathee and their daughter. Ritu Rathee and Gaurav Taneja had tied the knot in 2016(Instagram/taneja.gaurav)

The photographs show Ritu Rathee, a pilot and content creator by profession, dressed in a white suit. Pictures of the couple smiling together led their fans to wonder whether their separation had been a publicity stunt or if they had come together to celebrate Durga Puja for the sake of their daughters.

Take a look at the post:

Rumours of problems in Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee’s eight-year marriage began roughly two weeks ago, when eagle-eyed social media users noticed that the couple did not seem to be living together.

On September 28, Taneja broke his silence on separation rumours with an Instagram post where he pretty much confirmed the split but refused to put out a formal statement.

“Social media is not a place to discuss family matters. I have nothing to say,” he wrote, adding that “Hopefully everything will be sorted soon.”

He also said that men are “made villains very fast” by society but he did not want to give a public explanation for the sake of his children.

Ritu Rathee echoed his sentiments in a separate post shared days later. She confirmed problems in their marriage and said they may or may not be able to sort things out. In her video titled “Divorce Reality Check,” Ritu Rathee also slammed rumour-mongers for assuming they know what went down in her marriage of eight years.

“A small thing happened between a husband and wife. He thought he was right, I thought I was right. He became stubborn, and so did I,” she said, asking her followers not to villainise Gaurav Taneja.

Reddit speculates

The couple’s latest picture together, shared yesterday, has fans wondering whether they have patched things up. In a post titled “Flying Beast divorce a PR?” several users offered their opinion.

“They are doing damage control now,” wrote one Reddit user.

“People can decide to separate and co-parent amicable OR reconcile,” another person pointed out.