Ritu Rathee breaks silence on divorce with Gaurav Taneja: ‘Will you tell me what kind of man he was?’

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja’s wife, Ritu Rathee, has broken her silence on their separation. In a video shared on Instagram this morning, Rathee, a pilot and content creator, asked her followers to stop villainizing Taneja, saying a marriage is between two people. In saying this, she echoed the words of Gaurav Taneja (better known by his internet moniker, Flying Beast) who had earlier addressed divorce rumours by saying “men are made villains very fast.” Rithu Rathi and Gaurav Taneja, famous for their YouTube channel Flying Beast, had gotten married in 2016

In her video titled “Divorce Reality Check,” Ritu Rathee slammed rumour-mongers for assuming they know what went down in her marriage of eight years.

“Now you'll tell me if he was loyal?”

“A small thing happened between a husband and wife. He thought he was right, I thought I was right. He became stubborn, and so did I,” she said.

“But does that mean that you will tell me what kind of a man he was? I know that man inside out. I don’t need to hear from you whether he is genuine, whether he was loyal. I have seen him go through every situation.

“I don’t need support from social media,” Rathee stated categorically. “I quit social media one year ago and I don’t regret it. People who live in glass houses love to gossip about others.”

Rathee blamed society at large for gossiping and spreading rumours. “Earlier, when people lived in joint families, society blamed women for everything. Now, society has evolved, people have become independent. Now the man is blamed if a couple separates,” she said.

“Yes, it was me”

Ritu Rathee also confirmed that she is indeed the woman who was heard asking spiritual guru Premanand Govind Sharan for guidance in a video that has been doing the rounds of the internet.

The video in question shows a woman, her face covered by a dupatta, weeping profusely as she asks Premanand about her future. “I have daughters, I can’t keep working forever. As a mother, I will have to raise my children. To give them time, I will have to quit my job,” the woman was heard saying in the video.

Ritu Rathee and Gaurav Taneja have two daughters together.

“In a video, some personal questions were asked. Was that me? Yes,” Rathee confirmed in her Instagram post this morning, days after the video went viral.