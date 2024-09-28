Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja breaks silence on separation rumours with Ritu Rathee: 'Men are made villains...'

Renowned Indian YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, and his wife, Ritu Rathee, appear to be going through a challenging phase in their relationship. The couple, once known for openly expressing their affection, has been the subject of recent rumours suggesting that they may have hit a rough patch. Social media is now abuzz with whispers of their possible separation. Flying Beast, aka Gaurav Taneja, addressed rumours of separation from his wife, Ritu Rathee.(Instagram/riturathee)

Gaurav breaks his silence

On Saturday, the YouTuber took to Instagram to break his silence on the matter. In his first-ever post addressing the rumours, he shared a note in Devnagri, which read, "Joi Joi mohe pyaar kare, soi mohe have," roughly translating to, "Those who love me, I love them back."

In a longer caption accompanying the post, Gaurav opened up about his stance, writing, “I will remain quiet for my kids and the mother of my child. Ready to live with all the negativity and hate for my entire life. Please don’t expect any public explanation. Please stop making assumptions. Men are made villains very fast. We don’t cry, we talk less, and express less. Some of us are hardwired like that.”

He also called for the public to stop making assumptions about his private life, making it clear that social media isn’t the appropriate place to discuss family matters. Gaurav emphasised his dedication to his work, explaining that despite personal struggles, he will continue posting content that had been pre-planned.

Take a look here at the post:

About Gaurav Taneja

Gaurav, a former AirAsia pilot, is the creator of three popular YouTube channels: Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV, and Rasbhari Ke Papa. His vlogs, which focus on his family’s daily life, have garnered a massive following, with his Instagram alone boasting 3.7 million followers.

The couple married in 2016 and have two daughters, Kiara and Pihu. Ritu Rathee, like Gaurav, enjoys a significant online presence, with 1.6 million followers on Instagram.