 Google engineer who failed to get into the company 5 times shares her incredible journey | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Google engineer who failed to get into the company 5 times shares her incredible journey

ByVrinda Jain
May 05, 2024 12:08 PM IST

The woman posted how she started to apply to the company in 2018 and got the job in 2022. She also urged people to "stop blaming or doubting" themselves.

Many people aim to get into their dream companies and might even apply for the same role multiple times throughout the years. Something similar happened with Qingyue Wang, a software engineer at Google. She shared about her journey on LinkedIn and posted how she started to apply to the company in 2018 and got the job in 2022. She also urged people to "stop blaming or doubting" themselves if they failed to get into a job.

Google software engineer shared her journey on LinkedIn.
Google software engineer shared her journey on LinkedIn.

"The 1st time was in 2018. I received an online assessment from Google. I was excited, but I didn't pass the OA. Afterwards, an interviewer reached out to me. They had reviewed my OA answers and wanted to give me a second chance. Unfortunately, I didn't pass on this attempt either.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

My 3rd attempt was in early 2020. I had a phone screening interview, which I didn't pass. Persisting, I applied again in 2020 for a Site Reliability Engineer role. After four rounds of interviews and receiving positive feedback, the role was unfortunately cancelled due to the pandemic. In 2022, on my 5th attempt, I finally secured a Software Engineer role. After passing the interview, I received a gift from Google along with a paper that said, 'Congratulations, searching for a job is hard,'" wrote Qingyue Wang. (Also Read: Amid Tesla, Google layoffs, IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus questions 'quaint notion of dream companies')

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh likes. The share also has numerous comments. (Also Read: Ex-Meta intern’s job offer at Elon Musk’s Tesla gets revoked 72 hours before joining: ‘Frustrated and heartbroken’)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "So much innocence in the eyes of the dog and great message of persistence. Thank you for sharing. Congratulations."

A second posted, "Love this, you persisted and never gave up on your dream, well done and all the best. You are truly an inspiration for those who feel failing is the end, but you just proved persistence and hard work pays off at the end."

"Your story is incredibly inspiring and a testament to the fact that hard work always pays off. Thank you for sharing your experience and motivating us all to keep pushing forward despite the challenges," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "Congratulations on your perseverance and success! Your journey is a testament to the power of persistence and determination in the job search process. Keep inspiring others with your story!"

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Google engineer who failed to get into the company 5 times shares her incredible journey
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On