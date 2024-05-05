Google engineer who failed to get into the company 5 times shares her incredible journey

Many people aim to get into their dream companies and might even apply for the same role multiple times throughout the years. Something similar happened with Qingyue Wang, a software engineer at Google. She shared about her journey on LinkedIn and posted how she started to apply to the company in 2018 and got the job in 2022. She also urged people to "stop blaming or doubting" themselves if they failed to get into a job. Google software engineer shared her journey on LinkedIn.

"The 1st time was in 2018. I received an online assessment from Google. I was excited, but I didn't pass the OA. Afterwards, an interviewer reached out to me. They had reviewed my OA answers and wanted to give me a second chance. Unfortunately, I didn't pass on this attempt either.

My 3rd attempt was in early 2020. I had a phone screening interview, which I didn't pass. Persisting, I applied again in 2020 for a Site Reliability Engineer role. After four rounds of interviews and receiving positive feedback, the role was unfortunately cancelled due to the pandemic. In 2022, on my 5th attempt, I finally secured a Software Engineer role. After passing the interview, I received a gift from Google along with a paper that said, 'Congratulations, searching for a job is hard,'" wrote Qingyue Wang. (Also Read: Amid Tesla, Google layoffs, IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus questions 'quaint notion of dream companies')

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh likes. The share also has numerous comments. (Also Read: Ex-Meta intern’s job offer at Elon Musk’s Tesla gets revoked 72 hours before joining: ‘Frustrated and heartbroken’)

