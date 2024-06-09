Influencer’s 15-step hand care routine has millions of views: ‘This screams useless’

A New York-based beauty and skincare influencer recently shared a reel showing her elaborate 15-step hand care routine. New York-based influencer Victoria's viral video on her hand care routine drew a range of comments. (Instagram/elysian__living)

The DIY special treatments, which were more elaborate than an average manicure at a salon, captivated users who were stunned to see the detailed regimen for one's hands.

Victoria, who has over 1.6 million followers on TikTok and 5.71 lakh followers on Instagram, begins her hand care ritual with cleansing using a mousse. She then dries her hands and steams them. She then wears a hand mask before taking a break to make a chilled beverage.

In the next step, the content creator melts paraffin wax and applies it on both her hands as a mask. After removing the wax, she applies hand retinol and moves a device over her hands for red light therapy before applying hand cream. The last three steps include applying cuticle oil, doing Gua sha (a traditional Chinese massage technique to improve blood flow) and finally, applying sunscreen.

Gua sha is a traditional Chinese practice where one gently massages the face (or hands in this case) with a specialised tool to promote circulation and lymphatic drainage. The technique has become widely popular among skincare influencers.

"My high maintenance to be low maintenance," Victoria captioned the video on Instagram, showcasing her meticulous approach to hand care.

Watch the viral ASMR video here:

“This screams 'useless' in all languages known to mankind,” a user said in the comments section.

“Overconsumption at its peak,” another user said.

“Tell me you've never worked a day in your life without telling me you've never worked a day in your life,” Instagram user Abigail said.

“I love how it did nothing,” another user commented.

The reel, posted by the skincare and lifestyle influencer on May 23, has amassed over eight million views and over 1.96 ‘likes’ on Instagram.

