Shivam Dube's wife Anjum Khan’s tribute to MS Dhoni bowls over cricket fans: ‘Mahi hai to mumkin hai

IPL 2024: Anjum Khan, actor and wife of cricketer Shivam Dube, took to Instagram to pay tribute to legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. In her post, she shared her view as a fan of Thala and added, “Mahi hai to mumkin hai (If Mahi is there, it is possible)”. Her emotional note has resonated with other cricket fans who appreciated her for sharing the Instagram post. IPL 2024: The image shows MS Dhoni posing with cricketer Shivam Dube and his wife Anjum Khan. (Instagram/@anjum1786)

In her post, she recalls how she first heard about MS Dhoni in a news channel interview and ended up watching an entire segment. After the interview, she felt an emotional connection towards cricket and started following the game with newfound interest. She also talks about Dhoni inspiring generations of cricket fans.

She goes on to say how she still cannot believe that she has met Dhoni and will be meeting him in future; as for a fan like her, it is like a dream. She concludes her post by saying she hopes her husband Shivam will be on the same team as Dhoni one day.

The post was shared a little over an hour ago, and since then, it has accumulated close to 1.2 lakh likes. The share has further collected tons of comments from people.

Shivam Dube reacted to his wife’s post and wrote, “Love you, Anjum Khan”.

How did other Instagram users react to this post?

“OMG! Your caption brought tears to my eyes as you depicted all the emotions of a person who followed cricket watching Mahi. Good luck to the team and Dube Sir for the IPL and the upcoming World Cup,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Caption speaks to how much the captain matters to them,” joined another.

“Anjum bhabhi, you won our respect!” added a third.

“You have written many things in a caption to express your feelings for Mahi. This displays the fact that you're truly a great fan of Mahi. I have read the entire caption. I can relate to it,” posted a fourth.

“Thala fan here, just like you. Your post really made me very emotional,” shared a fifth.

Shivam and Anjum tied the knot in 2021 in a grand celebration. Belonging to different faiths, they had a ceremony merging Hindu and Muslim traditions. In 2022, the couple was blessed with a baby boy.

