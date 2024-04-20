‘Mumbai cha raja, Rohit Sharma’: Sam Curran’s doppelganger chants during Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match
IPL 2024: During the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match, a person resembling Sam Curran was seen chanting, "Mumbai cha raja, Rohit Sharma".
IPL 2024: A video of a cricket fan chanting “Mumbai cha raja, Rohit Sharma” during the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match has gone viral. What surprised people was how the fan from Australia chanting the viral phrase resembled English cricketer Sam Curran.
A blogger and a cricket fan, Jake Jeakings, whose Instagram bio says he is from Australia, shared his video a day ago. “Who is the king of Mumbai?” he wrote as his video’s caption and also tagged Rohit Sharma.
Also Read: IPL 2024: If teams had election symbols
In the video, he is seen shouting “Mumbai cha raja” at the Mullanpur Stadium and the crowd is seen completing his chant by saying “Rohit Sharma”. This moment was captured when Mumbai Indians faced Punjab Kings. The former beat the latter by 9 runs.
What the video of Sam Curran’s doppelganger here:
Since being shared a day ago, the video has accumulated more than 3.2 lakh views. The clip is also being re-shared across various social media platforms. Jeakings’ Instagram post has also collected nearly 28,000 likes. People posted varied comments, including how much he resembles Sam Curran.
Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this viral video:
What are your thoughts on this viral video? Did the video surprise you, too?
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world