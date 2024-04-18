 CSK fans’ creative wedding invitation gets special shoutout from IPL fans: ‘Fantastic partnership’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
CSK fans’ creative wedding invitation gets special shoutout from IPL fans: ‘Fantastic partnership’

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 18, 2024 03:42 PM IST

The invitation was designed in the form of an IPL ticket, where the entry fee is the people’s “love” and tax is their “blessings”.

When couples finalise their wedding dates, they create unique invitations that will stand out. They often search the Internet and ask loved ones for ideas on wording and design. But have you ever come across a wedding invitation that is inspired by an IPL team? Well, in case you haven’t, here’s one for you that has been going viral on social media.

The CSK-themed wedding invitation that got the Internet talking. (X/@cskfansofficial)
The CSK-themed wedding invitation that got the Internet talking. (X/@cskfansofficial)

Read| CSK fan says he's yet to pay daughters' school fees, spent 64,000 for IPL tickets: ‘To see MS Dhoni just once’

The invitation has the names of the bride and the groom inside the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) logo. The invitation was designed in the form of an IPL ticket, where the entry fee is the people’s “love” and tax is their “blessings”.

The invitation also has “match preview” and “prediction”. It also has five stars on the sides, indicating the times CSK took the IPL trophy home.

According to the invitation, the wedding took place at 4:30 pm on April 17 at St. Andrew’s Church, Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu. The wedding reception took place on the same day at Mangalam Thirumana Maigai, Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu.

“A creative invitation, super wedding and an awesome match. Here is wishing Giftleen Persi and Martin Robert a fantastic partnership ahead,” reads the caption to the pictures shared on Instagram.

The post also shows the couple posing with what appears to be a trophy after getting married.

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

The post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since then garnered thousands of likes and numerous comments.

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“More whistles for the beautiful partnership and innings to follow,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Now Royal Pans will copy and find every possible way to counter.”

“That 5-star at the left of the invitation,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “May your 'jodi' be as strong as your fandom! Stay tuned; we might feature you on Star Sports Network & our IG handle!”

“I hope they didn't sell their invitations outside in black,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Superb.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / CSK fans’ creative wedding invitation gets special shoutout from IPL fans: ‘Fantastic partnership’
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
