Kitten gets a taste of instant karma after smacking cat without any reason
“Ah, Karma, you came instantly this time," wrote a Reddit user while reacting to the video of a kitten smacking a cat.
In a hilarious case of feline mischief, a curious kitten got more than it bargained for when it smacked another cat without any reason. The kitten found itself on the receiving end of instant karma after disturbing the cat. A video of this playful exchange between the cats was shared on Reddit.
“You want some of this,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a cat lying on a sofa with a kitten beside it. The little one uses its paws to smack the cat and that too twice. To which, the cat just gets up and looks at the kitten. What happens next will make you chuckle.
Startled by the cat’s movement, the kitten tries to move back. In the process, it falls from the sofa.
Take a look at this video of the cat and kitten:
The video was shared two days ago. Since being shared, the video has collected close to 5,700 upvotes. The share also accumulated several comments from people.
How did Reddit users react to this video:
“After delivering his deathly blow, the assassin hisses his blessing over the fallen and disappears into the night. No one will know he was there for he is darkness,” posted a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied and wrote, “Every now and then someone makes a comment on one of my posts that makes it so much better, such as this one. Thank you, kind stranger.”
Another posted, “Ah, Karma, you came instantly this time.” A third commented, “It is an ‘Instant Karma.” A fourth expressed, “That’s so funny! I needed a lift. Thank you.” A fifth commented, “This is so cute and funny! I love how little kitty has their paws up in the air as they accept their fate.”
