Cat refuses to be a ‘dad’ to toy kitten but changes his decision because…

Meet Milo, a cat with a dedicated Instagram page that he ‘uses’ to entertain his thousands of followers. It is also a place where the cute kitty often ‘expresses’ his inner thoughts - in the form of monologues - about his interactions with his pet parents, kitty sister Poppy, and dog sibling Beckham. In the latest chapter of his Insta soliloquy, he shared about the newest member of his family, a toy kitten. While talking about the toy, Milo grudgingly expressed how he is “not yet ready to be its father.” The image shows the cat with the kitty. (Instagram/@mr.milothechonk)

The clip opens to show Milo lying on a table with a toy kitten in front. In a voiceover, Milo ‘shared’ about the predicament he is facing. He ‘says’ how his pet parents got the toy but Milo is not sure about being its father. At first, he tries hard to ignore the toy. However, he finally decides to change his decision after the toy meets his siblings.

The video shows how Poppy “shamelessly” tries to attack the toy. Beckham, however, gets too excited after seeing the stuffed kitten and licks it with his “filthy tongue.” Fearing about the well-being of the tiny toy, Milo finally decides to spend more time with it and also vows to protect it from his ruthless siblings. The video concludes with the cat accepting that he is now a 'dad'. “I didn’t ask to be a father but I guess this is my life now," he 'says.'

Take a look at this video of Milo’s emotional journey:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has collected close to 7.2 lakh views and counting. The video has further accumulated more than 76,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the clip.

What did Instagram users say about this cat video?

“In addition to having to manage your staff, and keeping Poppy and Beckham in line, no end to your responsibilities. Fortunately, Milo is limitless in his capabilities,” joked an Instagram user. “It's a nice surprise to see the soft side of Milo! A little bit shocking for Poppy's reaction though,” added another. “It's all fun and games until the kitten takes his sofa,” joined a third.

“I cannot begin to tell you how much I look forward to these posts! I am laughing so hard I have tears coming down my face!! Thank you for the laugh!” praised a fourth. “Sweet Milo. Obviously, you are the brains and heart of the household,” wrote a fifth.

