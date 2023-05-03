Kochi Metro staff dances to Mainaru Vetti Katti. Watch

Time and again, metro officials have shared announcements for not making videos and dancing in the metro. However, in a turn of events, this time, Kochi Metro staff was seen grooving to the song Mainaru Vetti Katti from the film Dasara. Kochi Metro Rail shared the video on social media, and this clip has grabbed thousands of eyeballs. Kochi metro staff dancing on a Malayalam dance.(Instagram/@Kochi Metro Rail)

"We never miss the trend," wrote the official Instagram page of Kochi Metro Rail. In the clip, you can see a woman dancing to the song outside a metro coach. As she dances, a man soon joins her. They both adorably groove to the Malayalam song.

Watch the dance video below:

This post was shared on April 13. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 31,000 times, and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also gained over 2000 likes. Many people have also shared comments on the dance video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Never miss the trend." A second added, "Going with the trend." Some others have reacted using heart and smiley emojis on the video. What do you think about this video?