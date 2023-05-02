Woman dances inside Delhi Metro, netizens angered by video. Watch

The Delhi Metro is widely regarded as one of the most convenient means of transportation in the city, with millions of commuters using it daily. As a result, it is common for videos featuring the metro to surface on social media from time to time. And now, another video from inside the Delhi Metro has gone viral. This time, you can see a woman dancing in a coach. This clip has left many people unhappy. Woman dances in Delhi Metro.(Instagram/@itz_officialroy )

"Yes, I know this is not allowed, but I just did this first time in Delhi Metro," wrote Instagram user @itz_officialroy as she shared a video of her choreography in the metro. The clip shows her standing in the middle of a coach dancing to the song Shape by singer Kaka. People around the coach can be seen looking at her.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on April 21. Since being posted, it has been liked over 78,000 times. Many people have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Dance on the stage. Not in any public convenience place." A second posted, "Please don't do all these things on public transport.!!! It's just annoying and disturbing other people!!!" A third shared, "These bad elements are destroying Delhi Metro's atmosphere."

On multiple occasions, Delhi Metro has issued warnings to individuals not to dance or film reels while riding the metro. They even have implemented a ban on such activities for passengers.