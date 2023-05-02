Home / Trending / Woman dances inside Delhi Metro, netizens angered by video. Watch

Woman dances inside Delhi Metro, netizens angered by video. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 02, 2023 01:15 PM IST

A woman was seen dancing in Delhi Metro. Her video has gone viral and has angered several netizens.

The Delhi Metro is widely regarded as one of the most convenient means of transportation in the city, with millions of commuters using it daily. As a result, it is common for videos featuring the metro to surface on social media from time to time. And now, another video from inside the Delhi Metro has gone viral. This time, you can see a woman dancing in a coach. This clip has left many people unhappy.

Woman dances in Delhi Metro.(Instagram/@itz_officialroy )
Woman dances in Delhi Metro.(Instagram/@itz_officialroy )

Also Read: Duo’s graceful dance to O Rangrez wins hearts. Watch

"Yes, I know this is not allowed, but I just did this first time in Delhi Metro," wrote Instagram user @itz_officialroy as she shared a video of her choreography in the metro. The clip shows her standing in the middle of a coach dancing to the song Shape by singer Kaka. People around the coach can be seen looking at her.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on April 21. Since being posted, it has been liked over 78,000 times. Many people have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Dance on the stage. Not in any public convenience place." A second posted, "Please don't do all these things on public transport.!!! It's just annoying and disturbing other people!!!" A third shared, "These bad elements are destroying Delhi Metro's atmosphere."

On multiple occasions, Delhi Metro has issued warnings to individuals not to dance or film reels while riding the metro. They even have implemented a ban on such activities for passengers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Delhi delhi metro video delhi dance + 3 more
Delhi delhi metro video delhi dance + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out