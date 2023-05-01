Home / Trending / Duo’s graceful dance to O Rangrez wins hearts. Watch

Duo’s graceful dance to O Rangrez wins hearts. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 01, 2023 07:14 PM IST

A duo's graceful dance to O Rangrez has gone viral on social media. Watch their performance inside.

Do you enjoy watching dance videos? Well, dance clips are often entertaining to watch and even go viral because of the same. Now, another dance video that has gone viral on social media shows two women dancing to the song O Rangrez from the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The song has been sung by Javed Bashir and Shreya Ghoshal and is picturised on Sonam Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar.

Women dance to O Rangrez.
The dance video was shared by Instagram user riyashetty625. It shows two women dressed in kurtas. As soon as the song plays, they both gracefully dance to it. Their steps match well with the song's beats.

Watch their dance video below:

This video was shared on April 21. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to four million times. Many people have also liked and commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Graceful performance." A second added, "It was so smooth." A third shared, "The choreography, you both nailed it." "For the first time, I felt my heart melting by watching someone dance in a way so beautiful that I could watch this countless times," expressed a fourth. Many others have reacted using heart emojis. What do you think of this performance?

dance video instagram video dance
