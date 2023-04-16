Home / Trending / Bride and groom dancing to Rangi Saari goes viral. Watch

Bride and groom dancing to Rangi Saari goes viral. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 16, 2023 01:49 PM IST

A video of a bride and groom dancing to Rangi Saari has gone viral on social media. Watch the clip inside.

Wedding dances are always fun to watch. Many people practice and come to perform on the stage, while some may take over with their impromptu performances. Sometimes, even bride and groom also take over the stage and may give an amazing performance. Now, another video of a bride and groom dancing to Rangi Saari by Kanishk Seth and Kavita Seth has gone viral on social media.

Bride and groom dance to Rangi Saari.(Instagram/@weddingz.in)
Bride and groom dance to Rangi Saari.(Instagram/@weddingz.in)

The video shows the couple taking over the stage and energetically grooving to the song Rangi Saari. As they dance, several people around them watch them in awe and cheer for them. This video was shared on Instagram page @weddingz.in.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on March 27. Since being posted on Instagram, it has been viewed over nine lakh times, and the numbers are still increasing. The clip has over 61,000 likes and several comments. Many people loved their performance.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "I want this in my life." Another added, "Beautiful." A third added, "This is so adorable! Love the dance, love their energy. Would 100% do it when I am about to get married. Super cute."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bride groom couple video dance + 3 more
bride groom couple video dance + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out