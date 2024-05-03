 ‘LinkedIn comes with threats’: Founder after rival firm CEO gives her ‘first and only warning’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi
‘LinkedIn comes with threats’: Founder after rival firm CEO gives her ‘first and only warning’

ByArfa Javaid
May 03, 2024 07:49 PM IST

The founder of a US-based company took to X to share that connection requests on LinkedIn now “come with threats”.

Many people use LinkedIn to connect with individuals they don’t know, sending personalised notes in hopes of the recipients accepting their requests. However, one LinkedIn user used this feature to issue a “warning” to the founder of a rival company. Simple Strat founder Ali Schwanke, in turn, took a screenshot of the “threats” she received and shared it on X. It has since raked millions of views and numerous comments from Internet users.

US-based company's founder, Ali Schwanke, received an "unwarranted threat" on LinkedIn. (X/@alischwanke)
US-based company's founder, Ali Schwanke, received an "unwarranted threat" on LinkedIn. (X/@alischwanke)

Read| IIT Bombay alum on finding the perfect co-founder: ‘Definition of success should be similar’

“Instead of being pitch slapped, now LinkedIn comes with threats,” wrote Schwanke on X. Alongside, she shared the screenshot of the “unwarranted threat” she received on LinkedIn.

According to the screenshot, Carlos Pantoja, CEO of Optima Solutions, sent a connection request to Schwanke with a message. The message reads, “Your first and only warning do not try to poach my employees or you will have no employees.”

He concluded his personal note with the words, “With much love.”

Take a look at the viral post here:

Schwanke also shared why she chose not to blur out the company and its CEO. “I usually blur stuff but in this case I felt that was too much work for an unwarranted threat,” she wrote.

Also Read| Bengaluru entrepreneur details ‘financial fraud scheme’, says ‘always check your bank account…’

Since being shared two days ago on X, the post has gone viral with over two million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few comments here:

“I could understand if you personally knew each other and in which case I’d be like ‘Dude, why are you trying to poach my peopleeeee?!’ But the aggression is somethin’,” posted an individual.

Another wondered, “LMAO. How exactly would he make you ‘have no employees’?”

“I love that he wanted to connect in order to say that,” expressed a third.

A fourth joked, “They should change the button to ‘Accept Threat’.”

“He thought he was doing the Steve Jobs thing, didn’t he,” wrote a fifth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
