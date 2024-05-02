 Bengaluru entrepreneur details ‘financial fraud scheme’, says ‘always check your bank account…’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru entrepreneur details ‘financial fraud scheme’, says ‘always check your bank account…’

ByArfa Javaid
May 02, 2024 06:26 PM IST

The Bengaluru woman detailed financial fraud on X and advised people to “always check their actual bank account on a separate device and never go by any SMSes”.

“Another day, another financial fraud scheme,” wrote Bengaluru entrepreneur Aditi Chopra on X while detailing a fraud she could have fallen for.

Bengaluru: Woman who almost fell victim to a financial fraud shared this screenshot on X (formerly Twitter). (X/@aditichoprax)
Bengaluru: Woman who almost fell victim to a financial fraud shared this screenshot on X (formerly Twitter). (X/@aditichoprax)

Chopra shared that she was on an office call when an individual called him and said that he had to send money to his father, but since there’s some issue with his bank account, he asked him to send it to her. He then said aloud her 10-digit mobile number. What followed next was a trap to mint money.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“[After he] Said out my number aloud, I immediately saw this SMS pop up in the exact same format as any bank credit SMS would look like,” she added.

“I first received an SMS mentioning an INR 10k credit, then an INR 30k credit, all while he’s on the call,” Chopra further wrote.

He then says that he was supposed to send only 3,000 to her, but accidentally sent 30,000. He then requests that she return the remaining amount, claiming to be at a clinic where he needs to pay the money to a doctor.

Chopra termed the urgency created by the fraudster as the “real game”.

She also revealed that when she carefully looked at the SMSes that she received, she was sure that they were a scam. “They [the SMSes] are from a 10-digit phone number, not a branded company ID. Of course, when I called back in a minute’s time after checking my accounts, I was blocked.”

She also advised people to “always check their actual bank account on a separate device and never go by any SMSes”.

Alongside, she also attached a screenshot of the SMSes she received on her phone, and tagged cyber cell in her post.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Expectedly, many flooded the comments section of the post with similar calls that they had received. An X user said, “Dad got into a similar scam. He actually sent the money. The messages had company tags, not normal phone numbers, but then that guy is a skilled scammer and had three other scams on the same day. Stay safe!”

“I got a call from Lucknow customs today. Jamtara in real life,” added another.

A third shared, “Good one. Staying alert matters.”

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Bengaluru entrepreneur details ‘financial fraud scheme’, says ‘always check your bank account…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On