Bengaluru entrepreneur details ‘financial fraud scheme’, says ‘always check your bank account…’

“Another day, another financial fraud scheme,” wrote Bengaluru entrepreneur Aditi Chopra on X while detailing a fraud she could have fallen for. Bengaluru: Woman who almost fell victim to a financial fraud shared this screenshot on X (formerly Twitter). (X/@aditichoprax)

Chopra shared that she was on an office call when an individual called him and said that he had to send money to his father, but since there’s some issue with his bank account, he asked him to send it to her. He then said aloud her 10-digit mobile number. What followed next was a trap to mint money.

“[After he] Said out my number aloud, I immediately saw this SMS pop up in the exact same format as any bank credit SMS would look like,” she added.

“I first received an SMS mentioning an INR 10k credit, then an INR 30k credit, all while he’s on the call,” Chopra further wrote.

He then says that he was supposed to send only ₹3,000 to her, but accidentally sent ₹30,000. He then requests that she return the remaining amount, claiming to be at a clinic where he needs to pay the money to a doctor.

Chopra termed the urgency created by the fraudster as the “real game”.

She also revealed that when she carefully looked at the SMSes that she received, she was sure that they were a scam. “They [the SMSes] are from a 10-digit phone number, not a branded company ID. Of course, when I called back in a minute’s time after checking my accounts, I was blocked.”

She also advised people to “always check their actual bank account on a separate device and never go by any SMSes”.

Alongside, she also attached a screenshot of the SMSes she received on her phone, and tagged cyber cell in her post.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Expectedly, many flooded the comments section of the post with similar calls that they had received. An X user said, “Dad got into a similar scam. He actually sent the money. The messages had company tags, not normal phone numbers, but then that guy is a skilled scammer and had three other scams on the same day. Stay safe!”

“I got a call from Lucknow customs today. Jamtara in real life,” added another.

A third shared, “Good one. Staying alert matters.”