Man involved in '10% tip in US' row speaks out about receiving hate from Americans, Indians: ‘All for a question’

YouTuber Ishan Sharma found himself in the eye of a controversy when he shared a post criticising the tipping culture in the US. He posted how a server refused to give him back his change of $5 on his bill of $45. Upon asking, the server reportedly said it was for a tip and walked away. His post ended up polarising social media users. While some showed their support, others criticised him. The YouTuber has now opened up about the hate he received and how it has impacted him. The image shows the Indian YouTuber who gave a 10% tip on a bill of $50. His post has sparked chatter on social media. (X/@Ishansharma7390)

“The result of sharing my opinion and asking a question: Hundreds of Americans and Indian Americans DMing me the most hateful messages. Racism. I thought it only existed in their movies and TV shows. Until today… All for asking a question? Unbelievable!” he wrote. He also shared screenshots of comments where people cursed at him, called him names, and told him to go back.

Take a look at the post here:

With over 1.3 million views, the post has gone viral - and the numbers are only increasing. This post sparked polarising opinions among X users. While some supported him, others opposed his opinion.

How did X users react to this share?

“You raised a valid point which people couldn’t digest. I’m sure they too feel the same about tipping but looking cool on social media on someone else’s expense suits their useless lives,” posted an X user.

Another person added, “I dislike almost every tweet of yours but I support you here. You are getting hate simply because they're too arrogant that an Indian questioned their broken system,” while a third commented, “It’s sad tbh! They won’t admit the system is broken and how servers need to be paid more. But will shame you for asking questions.”

A fourth wrote, “Damn man. Trust me, all these guys cannot even afford a proper meal, let alone tipping 15-20%. Ignore them. You were right about tipping culture here in the states. It's borderline extortion.”

What are your thoughts on the post shared by the man?