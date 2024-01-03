Man says his cat raised his dog, shares video as ‘proof’

A video by a pet parent featuring his cat and dog was shared on social media. The adorable clip is a montage of shorter videos that show various antics of the pooch. The image shows a dog's interaction with a cat. (Instagram/@thegoldenbreakfastclub)

The video is posted on the Instagram page The Golden Breakfast Club which is dedicated to the doggo and the kitty shown in the video. The clip is posted with a caption that reads, “When you let your cat raise your puppy.”

The adorable video opens with a text inset that reads, “Signs that your dog was raised by your cat.” It then goes on to show how the dog loves playing with cat toys or climbing to the highest part of the couch - which according to the pet parent are things that are preferred more by cats than dogs.

Take a look at this video of the cat and dog here:

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has gone crazy viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated over 12 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this pet video?

“She surely grew up with a cat,” posted an Instagram user. “This is so cute,” joined another. “They make my day,” added a third. “I love this so much,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.