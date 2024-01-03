close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Man says his cat raised his dog, shares video as ‘proof’

Man says his cat raised his dog, shares video as ‘proof’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 03, 2024 12:47 AM IST

A video showing the varied antics of a dog and a cat was shared on Instagram. The video is hilarious to watch.

A video by a pet parent featuring his cat and dog was shared on social media. The adorable clip is a montage of shorter videos that show various antics of the pooch.

The image shows a dog's interaction with a cat. (Instagram/@thegoldenbreakfastclub)
The image shows a dog's interaction with a cat. (Instagram/@thegoldenbreakfastclub)

The video is posted on the Instagram page The Golden Breakfast Club which is dedicated to the doggo and the kitty shown in the video. The clip is posted with a caption that reads, “When you let your cat raise your puppy.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also Read: Dog observes how human plays with cat, employs same method to befriend kitty

The adorable video opens with a text inset that reads, “Signs that your dog was raised by your cat.” It then goes on to show how the dog loves playing with cat toys or climbing to the highest part of the couch - which according to the pet parent are things that are preferred more by cats than dogs.

Take a look at this video of the cat and dog here:

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has gone crazy viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated over 12 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

Also Read: Cat won’t let anyone touch its dog friend, keeps hugging pooch

What did Instagram users say about this pet video?

“She surely grew up with a cat,” posted an Instagram user. “This is so cute,” joined another. “They make my day,” added a third. “I love this so much,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out