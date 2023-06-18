Home / Trending / Man scratches tiger's ears, big cat loves it. Watch

Man scratches tiger's ears, big cat loves it. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 18, 2023 02:08 PM IST

A viral video shows a man scratching a tiger's ear. Watch how the big cat reacts to it.

Looking at and experiencing wildlife up close can be a great experience. However, many of us still maintain a safe distance from the wild. However, a recent viral video shows something different. In a clip shared on Instagram, you can see a man playing with a tiger.

Man scratches tiger's ears.(Instagram/@Kody Antle)
Also Read: Can you spot a tiger before this video ends?

In a video shared by Kody Antle, an animal caretaker at Myrtle Beach Safari, you can see him playing with a tiger. The video begins to show Kody Antle taking the tiger near a pond. Then, he playfully scratches his ears.

Watch how the tiger reacts:

This video was shared on April 19. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 102 million times! Yes, you read that right. The clip also has over 7 million likes. Many also left comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "This gave me goosebumps." A second posted, "No way." A third joked, "Ok, next time a tiger attacks me, I know what to do." A fourth shared, "Oh my God."

