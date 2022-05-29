Man shares how he learned coding while working as a delivery boy. It’s inspiring

There are certain stories shared on the Internet that are inspiring and show how determination can help someone achieve their goals. Just like this story of Shaik Abdul Sathar which has turned into a source of motivation for many. He posted his tale on LinkedIn to share his journey from being a delivery boy to a software engineer.

He posted a detailed description along with a picture to share about his journey. “I'm a delivery boy with a dream. Ola, Swiggy, Uber, Rapido, Zomato. I was everywhere since final year of college. I wanted to contribute financially as soon as I can. Because my father is a contract worker. So we only had just enough money to get by,” he shared. Then he posted how initially he got interested in coding after taking up a “casual advice” from a friend. The rest of the post documents how he slowly started learning how to code and finally, landed a job as a software engineer.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated nearly 76,000 reactions and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various appreciative comments.

“Congrats! Brother. Can you please share also some info about how much time it took for you to learn coding to become fit for the job,” asked a LinkedIn user. “I just started form nov 2021 onwards only,” the man replied. “This is amazing. It was the hard work and dedication that worked for you, and also a big credit to the not-so-casual advice you got. I wish you good luck with your journey as an engineer, and I hope you inspire others to join your path,” expressed another. “Inspiring. Hardwork always payoff. Always be grateful today where you are .Your patience and consistency , made you successful person. Soon you will achieve ,further goals. Congratulations,” commented a third. “Really inspiring! Proves it only takes one's grit, dedication, sincerity and commitment to scale success. Long way to go,” wrote a fourth.

