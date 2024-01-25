 Man sings Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar’s song for co-passenger on a train | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Man sings Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar’s song for co-passenger on a train, netizens love it. Watch

Man sings Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar's song for co-passenger on a train, netizens love it. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 25, 2024 09:43 PM IST

After musician Hardik Mehta saw a passenger listening to Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar’s song Tere Bina Zindagi Se on his phone, he decided to sing it live for him. Mehta’s signing not only took the passenger by surprise, but he also won the hearts of many on Instagram with his incredible voice.

Man listening to Tere Bina Zindagi Se on his phone. (Instagram/@Hardik Mehta)
“So this happened! Another one in my list of singing in public, this time for a very keen music listener in a train, who should I sing for in public next?” wrote Mehta as he shared the video. (Also Read: What if Kishore Kumar and Rafi sang Chand Sifarish? AI-made video impresses people)

The clip shows a man listening to Tere Bina Zindagi Se on his phone. A few moments later, Mehta sings the same song for him. The man has a bright smile on his face as he hears Mehta soulfully singing the famous song.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained over 1.3 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many were in awe of Mehta’s singing.

Here’s how people reacted:

An individual wrote, “This is so touching."

A second added, "Why I'm crying and smiling at same time?"

A third added, "Magic of travelling in Indian railways."

"That's so sweet. Nothing beats the happiness of seeing a smile on someone's face because of you. That's what humanity is all about," posted a fourth.

