What if Kishore Kumar and Rafi sang Chand Sifarish? AI-made video impresses people

The song Chand Sifarish from Aamir Khan and Kajol’s 2006 film Fanaa is still a hit among people. While this song was originally sung by Kailash Kher and Shaan, it has now received a makeover in Kishore Kumar and Rafi's voice. Wondering how? Well, all thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). Artists recreating the song Chand Sifarish. (Instagram/@Anshuman Sharma)

This AI rendition of Chand Sifarish is created by artists Anshuman Sharma and Aditya Kalway. The clip, which was shared on Instagram, shows how effortlessly the two transformed the vocals of this song. (Also Read: Animal's Jamal Kudu gets a sitar rendition, people say it's mind-blowing')

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

In the caption of the post, Sharma stated, “I produced ‘Chand Sifarish’ in 70s style, reimagined by @adityakalway in both Rafi Sahab and Kishore Da’s voices using AI. Hope you all like it!”

Watch the video here:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered close to five million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many were impressed by the rendition. (Also Read: Man’s rendition of Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless leaves people astonished)

Here's what people said about the clip:

An individual wrote, "This is so amazing! Genius!"

A second posted, "Masterpiece. Flawless created."

"This is so good, I am listening to this on loop," commented a third.

A fourth said, "Love this! So clever! What software did you use to create this apart from your immense talents?"

"You both have produced it very well. It doesn't seem at all that the voices of these two legends are not matching on this song. Literally, you guys are amazing," added a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this?