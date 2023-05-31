Man surprises flight attendant girlfriend with proposal at Dublin airport

Proposals are significant milestones in a relationship. Whether meticulously planned over months or arising spontaneously, these heartfelt declarations are undeniably magical. And thanks to people who post them online, we also get to witness such beautiful moments. Just like this proposal video that is going viral on Instagram. It shows a man proposing to her girlfriend at Dublin airport. What’s more, a man is playing the piano in the background. Man proposes to girlfriend at Dublin airport. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

“This flight attendant didn’t have a clue what was about to happen when her boyfriend met her off a flight at arrivals in Dublin Airport…,” reads the caption of the video shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement. The video captures a heartwarming moment as a flight attendant arrives at Dublin Airport, unaware of what awaits her. As she steps out of the airport, she is greeted by her boyfriend eagerly waiting for her. He hands her a bouquet and goes down on one knee to propose to her. Overwhelmed with joy, the flight attendant embraces her boyfriend, and he lifts her up in his arms, celebrating their love and the special moment they shared. All this while, a man was playing the piano and seemed to have been hired by the man to make their special moment all the more memorable.

Since being shared two days ago, the video has raked up more than 2.8 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has accumulated a flurry of comments from netizens.

“Love wins. For just a moment in that airport, all the people watching the differences melted away. They were all able to be connected for just a moment by love. Beautiful,” expressed an individual. Another added, “My husband proposed to me, just like this, as a TWA flight attendant at Kennedy airport 35 years ago. Love it!” “How romantic, as he takes the engagement ring out of his handbag,” expressed a third. A fourth posted, “The world needs more of this! PS: just got back from Japan. About 70% of the men I saw had murses of some sort.” “So happy for them!” joined a fifth. A sixth commented, “People in complete silence until he made the proposal, how beautiful.”

